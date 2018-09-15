"Trigger Bang" singer Lilly Allen has given more details about her alleged sexual assault by an (unnamed) music executive in an upcoming memoir titled, "My Thoughts Exactly."

Hannah Young/REX/Shutterstock

The "Not Fair" crooner has discussed the alleged sexual abuse before, however in The Guardian Weekend Magazine, she opens up about exactly what happened.

Allen refers to the man she met in November 2015 as a "Record Industry Executive," (she wanted to give his real name however her publishers would not allow it), following her divorce from ex-husband Sam Cooper. The unnamed executive reportedly said that he wanted to help the pop star with her addiction, but instead got her drunk on tequila.

The day after the meeting, something seemed off to Allen about the whole thing, but she was also unable to remember how she even got home--yet Lily went against her better judgement and saw the man again. They ended up drinking together once more, where later on, Allen, 33, reportedly "woke up to find him trying to have sex with her in a hotel room."

Vaughan Pickhaver/REX/Shutterstock

"I woke up at 5am because I could feel someone next to me pressing their naked body against my back. I was naked, too. I could feel someone trying to put their [expletive] inside my [expletive] and slapping my arse as if I were a stripper in a club," Lily told The Guardian. "I moved away as quickly as possible and jumped out of the bed, full of alarm … I found my clothes quickly … and ran out of his room and into my own."

The "Hard Out Here" crooner wanted to merely "write it off" but decided to speak to her lawyer about it, where she signed an affidavit detailing the experience. Allen goes on to talk about how later on she was offered a BBC Radio 1 appearance where one of the artist's represented by her alleged sexual abuser was going to be there - she decided to not do the appearance to avoid running into the unnamed executive.

Because of this, Allen believes she was "punished by Radio 1 with no airplay for [her next] single, 'Trigger Bang.'" Lily added that she was unable to reveal why she couldn't accept the spot, adding that the music industry is "rife with sexual abuse."

In "My Thoughts Exactly," which is due out September 20th, Allen also goes into exceptional detail about her son's death, infidelity and addiction.