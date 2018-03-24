The Honest Company cofounder, Jessica Alba, shared a beautiful photo of her 2-month-old son, Hayes, soundly sleeping in her arms.

The actress and mother of three, captioned "Snug as a bug in a rug" on the cozy Instagram Story image on Friday, March 23.

Alba, 36, and husband Cash Warren, who were married back in 2008, welcomed the new addition into the world on December 31, 2017. "Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed," she celebrated on her Instagram. "Haven [6] and Honor [9] are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5"

Warren, 39, posted a sweet photo of himself holding the newborn, writing, "You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn't be any happier. Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know ... you're so lucky to have her by your side. You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you'll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes! 12/31/2017"

The "Sin City" star announced the pregnancy, which was her third, back in July and told Us Weekly four months later how she's "Pretty prepared" to welcome the family's newest member.