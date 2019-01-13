Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Critics Choice Awards

From black and white couture to bow details everywhere (and we mean everywhere!), the 2019 Critics Choice Awards brought us plenty of fashion to critique -- both good, bad and otherwise! Which stars continued their hit list reign this awards season, and which earned solid spots on the miss list? Let's take a look, starting with the one and only Julia Roberts. Unfortunately for Julia, she couldn't duplicate her major win on the Globes carpet, and she instead proved exactly why the half-skirt style isn't always a safe bet. Our first impression: Ugh! The Louis Vuitton look started out a short-sleeved tuxedo-style-jacket top with the teeniest black belt detail that gave way to a black half-skirt over white dress pants. Making matters worse? The bizarre silver sparkly leopard print going on over the underside of that skirt. We won't subject you to anymore angles of this look, but keep reading to check out one of our favorite looks of the night as a palete cleanser...

