Channing Tatum gushes about his love for Jessie J, plus more news

Channing Tatum posts a rare public tribute to Jessie J

Channing Tatum is smitten with Jessie J and he doesn't care who knows it. Since moving on from his marriage to Jenna Dewan with the British singer last year, Channing's been relatively low-key when it comes to posting about her on social media (and vice versa). On Jessie's 31st birthday on Wednesday, March 27, however, he didn't bother holding back. The "Magic Mike" star shared a black and white photo of Jessie with her head back as she soaked in a window's worth of sunbeams on Instagram. "Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light," he wrote alongside the pic. "You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire," he continued. "You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby." Jessie and Channing were first linked romantically last fall, with multiple outlets reporting they'd been dating "for a couple of months" as of October.

RELATED: Celebrity love life updates for March 2019