Way to keep it on the downlow!

R&B singer and reality star Monica secretly married L.A. Laker Shannon Brown -- teammate to Khloe Kardashian's husband Lamar Odom -- on Nov. 22 of last year, she admitted to HipHollywood.com.

"This is a very special time in my life," "The Boy is Mine" chanteuse, 30, tells the site. "I am blessed to have married the man that God sent me. He's loving, compassionate, strong and supportive of my children, family and career. I look forward to our lives together."

The hush-hush nuptials took place at their L.A. home; the newlyweds plan to renew their vows in a more elaborate bash.

Monica met Brown during the summer of 2010, when he played her love interest in the video for her song "Love All Over Me." She flashed her huge engagement ring from her man in a TwitPic in October. She and longtime beau Rodney "Rocko" Hill broke off their engagement early last year. They have two sons together: Rodney, 5, and Romelo, nearly 2.

More on Wonderwall:

Khloe Kardashian Wears a Bondage Mask, Poses Pantless

Jesse James and Kat Von D get engaged

Kim K. spills on her new beau & more reality TV news

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: 90s stars then and now

PHOTOS: Most top-secret star weddings ever

PHOTOS: Weddings of the year