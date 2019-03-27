R&B star Monica has filed for divorce from her husband, former Los Angeles Lakers star Shannon Brown, after eight years of marriage.

TMZ reported that the Grammy winning singer filed the paperwork in Atlanta earlier in March and wanted to have the divorce documents sealed. She was unsuccessful in her request.

Monica, 38, secretly married Shannon, 33, in Los Angeles in November 2010. They were able to keep their marriage private for months before media outlets found out. The couple later had a more formal wedding ceremony in front of friends and family.

Monica and Shannon have a 5-year-old daughter together named Laiyah Shannon. She has two children from a previous relationship with rapper Rocko.

Whether "The Boy Is Mine" singer is asking for child support or spousal support isn't known.

It's also not known when the duo actually called it quits, but Monica was last seen wearing her wedding ring on Instagram on Feb. 25. TMZ notes that there is speculation the duo may have actually split in October 2018.

On Feb. 28, a sans-ring Monica posted several Instagram photos with pals Antonia Wright and Tiny Harris.

"Real friends you can lean on," she captioned one snap. She later offered, "Associates are met in passing, Friends are meant to be forever … Loyalty over Everything … Family Before Anything."

Earlier this week, she posted a photo with her three children.

"Each of you have been a significant part of molding me!! I may fumble but because of you I never fold!!," she wrote. "I've made some difficult decisions & dealt with a lot while facing the obstacles of being an independent artist ! But one things for sure , NOTHING comes before them!!"