Joe Giudice is done looking in the rear view mirror.

Instagram

The former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a post about moving on and living more in the moment.

"Life is too short to be angry. Life is too short to be resentful. Life is too short to hold on to the past. Life is too short not to love. Life is too short not to be happy. Life is too short not to forgive. Life is too short not to live our lives the way we want it," it read.

"Love life. Appreciate the people in it. Enjoy the present. Seize the moment," continued the post. "Life is worth living for, so let's LIVE!"

Joe's wife, Teresa Giudice, commented with a heart-eye emoji, also writing, "Very True."

Joe and Teresa's marriage is rather complicated at the moment, as they are separated by an ocean. The reality TV star has been living in Italy while appealing his deportation from the United States.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

The couple saw each other last month when she headed to Italy with their daughters -- Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. Prior to that reunion, Teresa and Joe implied that they are not exactly on the same page in their marriage (in fact, they've both accused the other of infidelity). Teresa has also previously said she would likely divorce Joe if he was permanently deported.

"We're both two different people now," she told Andy Cohen during an interview before their Italian reunion. "I'm not the same Teresa I was and he's not the same Joe. I do love him as a person. I don't know how I'm going to feel when I see him."