ICYMI: The week in TV for July 14-20

2019 Emmy nominations announced

On July 16, the Television Academy announced the nominees for 2019 Emmy Awards. "Game of Thrones" scored 32 nominations, breaking the record for the most nominations earned by a single series in a given year, while HBO racked up 137 nominations total. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Chernobyl," "Barry," "Fosse/Verdon," "When They See Us" and "Saturday Night Live" were among the other top-nominated shows. There were also some major snubs and surprises among this year's crop of nominees: "Schitt's Creek," which is entering its sixth season, scored its first three Emmy nominations. "The Big Bang Theory" failed to earn a single nomination for its final season. Several supporting cast members earned their first Emmy nominations for the final season of "GoT." The cult Netflix cooking show "Nailed It!" earned a nomination for best reality show, while breakout hit "The Masked Singer" failed to earn a single nomination. And the Academy completely overlooked A-listers like Julia Roberts ("Homecoming"), George Clooney ("Catch-22") and Emma Stone ("Maniac"). Those who weren't overlooked released effusive statements expressing their shock, gratitude, pride and joy for their nominations.

