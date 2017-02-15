'The Great Wall' and more Hollywood whitewashing controversies

"The Great Wall" opens in theaters on Feb. 17, 2017. The action-adventure film, which chronicles a group of heroes as they defend the ancient structure from a horde of mysterious monsters, has already gotten buzz for its controversial casting: Matt Damon has the lead role as the hero -- even though he's white man and the story is set in China. "It's a monster movie and it's a historical fantasy and I didn't take a role away from a Chinese actor. … It wasn't altered because of me in any way," the Oscar winner said in response to complaints that the film had been whitewashed. In honor of the debut of "The Great Wall," Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at more Hollywood whitewashing controversies that made us scratch our heads in recent years. Keep reading for more...

