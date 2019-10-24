Lady Gaga, Jim Carrey, Christina Hendricks and Pete Davidson are all single again, plus more celeb love life news for late October 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late October 2019, starting with a wave of pre-holiday breakups... Lady Gaga revealed that her romance of a few months with Dan Horton had come to an end when she described herself as "a single lady" in an Oct. 18 post on her Instagram Story. On Oct. 23, Us Weekly reported that, according to a source, the singer-actress gave the audio engineer the boot because he "was not mature enough for her." The source added that the superstar "does want to date again." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

