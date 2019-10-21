Miley Cyrus clarifies Instagram remarks about sexuality being a choice, plus more news

Miley Cyrus responds to criticism after Instagram Live comments

After a comment Miley Cyrus made in an Instagram Live post created backlash over the weekend, the singer returned to social media to clarify what she'd said in the profanity-laced original post. The controversy revolved mostly around the fact that she told followers, "you don't have to be gay," before making a pun about the negative connotations of a certain word for part of the male anatomy. "There are good men out there guys, don't give up," she said in the first post. "You don't have to be gay ... I always thought that I had to be gay because I just thought all guys were evil, but it's not true," she added (via Elle). "There are good people out there that just happen to have d----. I've only ever met one and he's on this live." The was presumably talking about current flame Cody Simpson as opposed to her ex, Liam Hemsworth, who filed for divorce over the summer. While some users complained about the seeming potshot at Liam, most of the critics who responded to the post slammed it as homophobic. "I was talking s--- about sucky guys," she wrote on Monday, Oct. 21. "But let me be clear: YOU don't CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of. Happy Monday!"

