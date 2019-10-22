Channing Tatum, Jessie J look smitten in Pacific Park date selfies, plus more news

Channing Tatum and Jessie J pose for romantic selfies on a Pacific Park date

A week after Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan reportedly agreed to bifurcate the terms of their divorce, allowing them to become legally single while they continue to negotiate details like their settlement and custody agreement, Channing stepped out for a daytime date with his girlfriend, Jessie J, in what appears to be Santa Monica's Pacific Park. Jessie shared a handful of Instagram posts showing the two looking particularly in love as they posed for selfies beneath a Ferris Wheel and shared a bike ride together on Monday, Oct. 21 (via People). The couple have become increasingly open to publicly acknowledging their relationship in recent months, perhaps in part because Jenna and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, have announced they're expecting their first child together (Jenna and Channing, meanwhile, share a 6-year-old daughter, Everly). Jenna -- who has supported Jessie in the past in her efforts to remind social media users that women need to stick together, not "[pick] favorites" -- recently wrote about how her split from Channing was more painful because of its public nature. "I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn't have to face-and over the internet, as it was happening," she wrote in a preview segment published by E! News (via People). "There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult," she continued. Jenna and Channing announced in April 2018 that they were calling it quits after nine years of marriage.

