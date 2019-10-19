Like mommy, like daughter! In a new YouTube video, Kylie Jenner confesses that her 20-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, is already obsessed with makeup.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, shared about her daughter's unusual interest while discussing how her makeup routine has been shortened since becoming a mom.

"Stormi is actually super into makeup right now. It's amazing," Kylie revealed.

In particular, the baby really likes lipstick. "Every time I'm wearing lipstick she notices. She looks at me and says, 'lip lip lip,' " she continued.

Despite the fact she made her billions from makeup, she isn't quite ready to let Stormi paint her face on a regular basis.

"I haven't even thought about when I'm gonna let Stormi wear makeup. I don't know, I'm just going to see," she said. "She might even not want to wear makeup. But honestly, how things are going, this girl is obsessed with makeup," she added. "She begs me at this point."

