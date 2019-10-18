Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott rekindling their romance? Plus, more news

Travis Scott is still hanging out at Kylie Jenner's house

Is it really over for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner? Despite the longtime couple's recent separation, TMZ reports Travis has been "spending lots of time at her house" and plan to continue doing so leading up to the holidays. The rapper dislocated his knee in a fall off a stage recently and is at Kylie's in part to recover, according to the website. But when he's not there, he's reportedly spending nights at the home the two of them shared in Beverly Hills. He's also spending time with their daughter Stormi as the two work on staying friends. This week, the family hit a pumpkin patch together and next month, they will celebrate Thanksgiving together, as well. According to TMZ, Kylie and Travis want to "keep things familiar for Stormi with family parties and events including both mom and dad," and will also be together for Christmas. Some of their friends have also told the website they think the two will be back together before 2020.

