Felicity Huffman begins prison sentence and more ICYMI news

Prison inmate

Say hello to inmate 77806-112… otherwise known as Felicity Huffman. On Oct. 15, the actress turned herself in to begin serving a 14-day sentence for her role in a college admissions cheating scandal. She's serving her time in the Federal Correctional Institution near Oakland, California. Prison records show that she'll be released on Oct. 27. "Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman's actions," the "Desperate Housewives" star's representative said in a prepared statement. "She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed -- one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service -- when she is released." Felicity pleaded guilty in her case, admitting she paid a fixer to bribe a proctor to boost her daughter's SAT scores in order to help her get into a desirable college.

