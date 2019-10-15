Gina Rodriguez apologized after she recorded herself using the n-word while getting her makeup done.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story, the actress used the slur while singing along to the Fugees' song "Ready or Not." Gina even slightly giggled at the end of the video.

John Salangsang / REX/Shutterstock

She has since taken the singalong video down, replacing it with an apology.

"Hey, what's up everybody? I just wanted to reach out and apologize. I am sorry," she explained on social media. "I am sorry if I offended anyone. My singing along to the Fugees, to a song I love that I grew up on, I love Lauryn Hill. And, um, I really am sorry if I offended you."

Fans, however, weren't quick to let her off the hook.

"The fact that she thought this was fine and posted it is LAUGHABLE," one user said. Another added, "the laugh is at the end is is [sic] ugly."

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Gina has ignited firestorms before. Early this year while speaking to Net-a-Porter, the "Jane the Virgin" star said black women were paid more than Latinx. She later apologized live on a radio show.

"The backlash was devastating to say the least," she said while getting emotional. "The black community was the only community I looked to growing up. We didn't have that many Latino shows, so the black community made me feel like I was seen, so to get anti-black is saying that I'm anti-family."

The actress said her father is Afro-Latino.

"If anything, the black community is my community. When I speak about Latino advocacy, people think I'm only talking about people who are my skin color, but little do they know that I'm very aware of what my culture is," she continued. "I know my intention. The last thing I'd want to do is put two underrepresented groups against each other."