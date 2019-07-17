Celebrity friendships explained

Hollywood is full of super-close gal pals and celebrity BFFs -- but how did these star-studded friendships come to be? Wonderwall.com is breaking down some of the top celebrity friendships, starting with Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams. The inseparable twosome met on the set of "Dawson's Creek" way back in 2001. Busy opened up about their initial meeting on her talk show, "Busy Tonight," in February 2019. "I met you the first night I was there. I remember that I had been prepped that we were going to love each other and so it felt very high-stakes," she said to Michelle. The pair now consider themselves "soulmates." "She's proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That's the love of my life right there," Michelle told People magazine. Keep reading for more...

