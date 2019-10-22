Lindsay Lohan seems to have some serious disdain for Cody Simpson, and she's not a fan of his new romance with Miley Cyrus.

On Tuesday, LiLo posted and quickly took down an Instagram picture that showed Cody with her little sister Aliana, whom he briefly dated last year. Lindsay's post came after Cody won Australia's version of "The Masked Singer" on Monday's episode.

"When you realise you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson. Family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future," she captioned a since-deleted photo.

Lindsay correctly guessed that Cody was the singer behind the mask, and she dished some dirt while appearing on the reality TV completion.

"If it is you, we have a lot to talk about, and this is not the arena for it," she said while Cody's identity was still shielded. "I want my furniture back! Because I bought your furniture for your house in Venice!"

While Lindsay took the post down, many on Twitter grabbed screenshots of the photo before she did so. LiLo eventually replaced the shady post with a more congratulatory one.

"@themaskedsingerau woohoo!!! I was right!!" she captioned a group shot with Cody from the finale, which was taped months ago. "yay @codysimpson good job!! what a great time! What a great time and wonderful moments we have all had on this show! Congratulations to everyone!"

She then tagged her sister and added one more dig. "@aliana leave the riffraff behind sista!!!"

While speaking to Australian outlet Punkee, Cody shared the backstory of the furniture squabble.

"Well basically I was living in this house in Venice, I had this kind of beach shack there near Venice Beach [California], and I had been living there for a couple of years," he said. "I was seeing her sister [Ali Lohan] for a short period at that time and she was staying there with me. I was sleeping on a mattress on the floor because that was the vibe of the house and I loved it."

"And she [Ali] was like, 'You can't be sleeping on a mattress, you need to have a bed frame,' and I was like 'Nah, I'm cool, I like this,'" he continued. "She was like, 'Lindsay is going to order you this stuff,' but it never ended up coming and we didn't know where it went."

Regardless, Cody has certainly moved on, as has his new love Miley… and they seem to be moving fast.

Miley and Cody were linked in early October, less than two weeks after her romance with Kaitlynn Carter ended. Since then, they have been seen out with her family and he's even written and released a song about Miley called "Golden Thing." In addition, Miley isn't hiding her love either, as she's wearing a ring of his initials.

"New. Life. Who. Dis," she captioned a snap while wearing the ring.