A look back at Fred Rogers' biggest career and life moments

For more than 30 years, Fred Rogers -- the beloved host of the long-running children's educational series "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" -- taught the world the simple yet powerful magic of kindness. Now, nearly 20 years after his show ended, Fred's back in our stream of consciousness thanks to "It's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." The movie, which hits theaters on Nov. 22, 2019, is based on the unlikely friendship that developed between Fred (played by Tom Hanks) and cynical journalist Tom Junod (renamed Lloyd Vogel for the film) and serves as a reminder of Fred's legacy of empathy and caring for others. In honor of the movie's release, Wonderwall.com is remembering some of the biggest moments of this gentle TV giant's life and career. Keep reading for more...

