Taylor Swift was one smitten kitten when she met the newest member of her family.

Last week, in addition to releasing a new song and unveiling a new mural in Nashville, the pop star confirmed that she got a new cat, which she named Benjamin Button.

On Tuesday, Taylor released a video from the set of her new song "Me!" that shows the moment she met the new love of her life.

The video begins with Taylor wondering aloud if the kitten is on set.

"I hear a kitten," she says. "Hi, honey. You're beautiful… He's purring."

Taylor then asks a crew member, "Can I have him?"

"He is available," the crew member replied.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Taylor seems to grown more infatuated with the cat as the shoot goes on, even showing him to her parents, who were on set.

"I'm obsessed with this animal," she says.

The 29-year-old singer continues to gush about the new cat to others on set, including Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie, who's featured on "Me!"

"Whenever I watch the video, I'll just be like, 'That's the first time I saw him,'" she says to Urie.

Toward the end of the meeting-Benjamin-Button-video, Taylor rubs her kitty's belly and references her two other cats, Meredith and Olivia.

"You're gonna have two sisters," Swift says. "They're going to be really, really nice to you. Maybe not at first, but that's just because they're jealous."

Watch the video below: