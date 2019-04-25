Taylor Swift has finally confirmed that new music is coming!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The news came on Thursday afternoon after the pop star surprised fans when she turned up at a colorful mural of butterfly wings in Nashville painted by artist Kelsey Montague. There has been rumors for weeks that the project was related to Taylor.

However, in bigger news, Taylor finally confirmed on her Instagram Story that her much-hyped "4.26" announcement involves new music.

"Okay so we've commissioned this butterfly mural to be painted on a wall in Nashville and put clues about the song and the new music in the mural, so I'm gonna go show up," she said in an Instagram video before her surprise appearance in the city's Gulch area.

In a video of her interacting with her fans, the Grammy winner said, "You guys are amazing for figuring this out because no one knew we were coming. No one knew this was a part of the campaign and what we're doing, so you figured out the clue. You're the best. I love you so much."

The new music, of course, is sure to inspire her fans. But what and who inspires Taylor? Well, it's a combination of people, pets and platforms.

First off, she's obsessed with the social media platform Tumblr.

"I go on Tumblr and it's like a window into what my fans are going through," the singer said in a video for TIME. "They post about their lives. They post about what they're into. They post about what they think is cool, what they think is unjust or problematic and they basically are very, very expressive and it makes me feel like I can know them better. They're also posting like cool pictures that I like of just things completely unrelated to their lives or my music or anything. I definitely go dow the Tumblr rabbit hole a lot!"

Kristina Bumphrey / Starpix / / REX/Shutterstock

Like most songwriters, the pop star spoke glowingly about her love of Paul McCartney.

"He's created just unparalleled art and probably been faced with more pressure than most people. And he's always been known to be kind to people, respectful, and also really selfless as a performer," she said. "I really like it when you go and see a show and you want to see those songs that you loved like you want to hear all that old, iconic classic stuff, and I like it when a performer knows that and will give that to their fans."

Naturally, Taylor, 29, finds inspiration in her four-legged friends, Olivia and Meredith.

@taylorswift / Instagram

"I'm obsessed with them," she says of her beloved cats. "They're just a real joy to live with."

She even credited the felines for basically encouraging her to star in the upcoming movie "Cats."

"I just thought, I've got to do this," she said. "This is my calling in life to do this for the ladies. So I went to cat school, which they have on set readily available for us. Learned how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could."