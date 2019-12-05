Jenelle Evans doesn't want her love life to be up for public consumption.

The former "Teen Mom" star is in the midst of her divorce from David Eason and has been spotted recently with her ex Nathan Griffith. Still, she wants people to butt out of her dating life.

"I'm sick and tired of a million people asking me if I'm dating an ex or friends that I hangout with," she tweeted on Thursday morning. "No one needs to worry about what I'm doing even if it's about my kids."

Jenelle is the mother to Jace Evans, 10, Kaiser Griffith, 5, and Ensley Eason, 2.

On Oct. 31, the reality TV star announced that she and David had split, noting that she and the kids have moved away. TMZ reported that Jenelle pulled the plug to protect her personal brand. "Jenelle believes she will not have a career in any field if she stays with David," TMZ said.

Not long after her announcement, Jenelle obtained a temporary restraining order against David. "Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children's well-being," she said in court documents.

David recently opened up about the split, too, saying he never loved his wife of two years.

"Glad [you] people think I am taking this so hard. Just so [you] all know I am so very much happier and so is Maryssa! Finally peaceful!," he wrote on Facebook, referring to his daughter from a previous relationship. He later added, "I'm not heart broken. I've realized I wasn't in love and there are much better people out there for me."