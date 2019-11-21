Our favorite wealthy TV families

TV audiences have long been fascinated by the woes of the wealthy. From their lavish homes to their scandalous secrets, shows about the rich and fabulous are one of our favorite obsessions. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at some of TV's most notorious affluent families... starting with the Crawley clan from the Golden Globe Award-winning series "Downton Abbey." Set in the early 1900s, the PBS show -- which stars Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery and more -- follows the English aristocrats as they deal with high society, scheming servants and rival heirs. Although the series ended in 2015, a lushly costumed film based on the show topped the box office the week it debuted in theaters in 2019. Keep reading to see more dirty-rich TV families...

RELATED: Celebs who come from rich families