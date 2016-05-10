Kaley Cuoco's prenup protects her $72 million fortune in Ryan Sweeting divorce, plus more news

Kaley Cuoco's $72M fortune protected in Ryan Sweeting divorce

Yes, Kaley Cuoco said "I do" to Ryan Sweeting just six months after they started dating. No, that does not mean she neglected to look out for No. 1 when it came to the marriage's legal ramifications. When the pair's divorce was finalized on May 6, the details of their prenup surfaced -- and they're pretty impressive. As she and Ryan part ways, the "Big Bang Theory" star will hold onto every cent of her $72 million TV contract, according to Us Weekly. On top of that, Kaley gets two real estate properties the couple called "home": a beach pad plus a house in the Tarzana section of Los Angeles. As for Ryan? He gets a lump sum of $165,000 plus Kaley's help with his $195,000 personal trainer tab and any "cash and gift certificates" came his way during their marriage. She'll also cover up to $55,000 worth of his lawyer fees. When the exes announced their mutual decision to split back in September, they'd been married for just 21 months.

