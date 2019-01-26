As if we weren't already envious of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ...

The power couple is half way through their 10-day no sugar, no carbs challenge, and they both look better than ever, stepping out for a business meeting in Miami on Friday, Jan. 25.

VAEM / BACKGRID

But, the detox hasn't been as easy as they make it look. Later that evening, the former MLB athlete took to Instagram to share his struggles with giving up sugar and carbs.

"Alright, I'm here in day five of this 10-day challenge," Alex said in a video posted to his story. "Everyone said it's gonna get easier by the fifth day. Well, it's getting harder."

Jennifer, on the other hand, doesn't seem to be struggling as much as her man.

"Day 4 & feeling..... a lil better," she captioned a selfie on Jan. 24, showing off her super-toned abs. "Who's with me?"

The lovebirds have even been trying to get their celebrity pals in on the detox fun, putting Leah Remini, Hoda Kotb and Michael Strahan up to the challenge.

"Are we starting to lose our minds? Maybe ... just a little," Alex wrote alongside an Instagram video, calling out his famous pals, on Jan. 23. "But it's not too late for you to join us in this 10-day challenge! No sugar, no carbs. No problem! Are you up for it?"

If cutting out cupcakes for a week can help us look more like this, then count us in!