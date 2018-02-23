Beliebers may soon be invading the fashion world!

Justin Bieber filed documents to trademark "The House of Drew," "La Maison Drew," and "Drew" in preparation for a possible fashion line on Feb. 16.

Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images

The legal filing list the intended goods and services as "clothing and wearing apparel," and states that the fashion house could include shirts, jackets, pajamas, children's clothing, swimsuits, robes and bras, according to The Blast.

Justin--who recently reconnected with on-and-off love Selena Gomez-- filed the documents under his company Bieber Time Holdings, LLC.

The 23-year-old singer joins a long list of celebrities who have launched fashion houses and clothing lines, including Beyonce ("Ivy Park"), Nicole Richie ("House of Harlow"), Jennifer Lopez ("JLO") and Sarah Jessica Parker ("SJP").

It is unknown when the line is hitting runways but Justin fans should get their coins ready.