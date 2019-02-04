While subbing for Wendy Williams on her eponymous show, Nick Cannon gave an update on the talk show host's condition, saying he spoke to her on the phone recently.

"She sounded amazing, y'all," he said. "I didn't know what to expect at first, but honestly her spirit was so big. It was so amazing."

Mystery has surrounded Wendy's return to "The Wendy Williams Show," as she's delayed her return three times. The 54-year-old host was initially supposed to return on Jan. 7. However, her return date was pushed back a week -- and then pushed back another week and so on. Now, her return date is undetermined.

Wendy took to social media recently to say that the delay is tied to her health -- she's been recovering from a fractured shoulder since December and also suffers from Graves' disease -- though there have also been unconfirmed reports that there could be a rift between the TV star and her husband, who's also her manager and business partner.

"She said she wanted to speak as a family unit and [her husband] Kevin and [her son] Little Kevin, they said they are all good," Nick continued. "The love and the passion is still there because that's what you need in times like this, is for your family to stick together with you."

Nick said their conversation got "a little emotional."

"She sounded so strong and she wanted to thank each and every one of you," he said. "We were tearing up."

What advice did Wendy give him? "She said, 'Have fun but don't get too comfortable because I'm coming back,'" he added.

Last week it was announced that "Orange Is the New Black" star Jason Biggs will host Wendy's show on Feb. 7. Keke Palmer will take over the reigns on Feb. 8.

The conveyer belt of guest hosts will then continue with Sherri Shepherd hosting "The Wendy Williams Show" on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, followed by controversial comedian Michael Rapaport. On Feb. 14 and 15, Jerry O'Connell will man the helm.