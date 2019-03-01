Ed Sheeran is reportedly married and more ICYMI news

Married man?

Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with Cherry Seaborn around Christmastime in Britain, a Feb. 27 report from The Sun claimed. According to the British tabloid, 40 people were on hand to witness the nuptials at Ed's country estate in England's Suffolk county. "It was very quiet -- just Ed's oldest school pals, limited family and the priest," a source said. "He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them -- just a tiny winter wedding. It's amazing that he's the biggest pop star in the world but he was just able to quietly slide off and wed." The couple is likely to have a larger reception in the summer. "Neither of them were that fussed about making a big deal about it," the source added. "Cherry just wanted to get it out of the way without any problems or intrusions."

