The best celebrity memoirs to read while stuck at home

Since most of us are social distancing and staying at home, now's the perfect time to pick up a good, juicy book. And lucky for us, some of our favorite celebs have penned some pretty entertaining memoirs of their glamorous lives. From pop singers to movie stars to reality TV staples, Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the best memoirs to dive into, starting with Jessica Simpson's! You might think you know a lot about Jessica, since she rose to fame on MTV's "Newlyweds" in the early '00s, but now we pretty much know everything thanks to her juicy tell-all "Open Book". The book chronicles her childhood, the beginnings of her career, and some incredibly juicy details about her celebrity romances (from Nick Lachey to John Mayer to a story about Justin Timberlake!). You're not going to want to put this one down! Keep reading for more celebrity memoirs to tear through this month....

RELATED: '00s pop stars who are parents now