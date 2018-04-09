Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have split, plus more news

Multiple sources confirm rumors Miranda Lambert and Anderson East are done

In February, a report from In Touch claimed Miranda Lambert and Anderson East had called time on their romance after having "grown apart" due to the distance their touring schedules put between them. The two never said anything publicly, but split rumors heated up as it became clear they'd stopped posting about one another on social media. Now, multiple sources have confirmed they've split to Us Weekly. "They have spent a lot of time apart, but potentially could end up back together. The love is still there," said one optimistic insider. Another signs Miranda had moved on from her boyfriend of two years came last month at a concert in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she introduced a sad song by saying she wants her fans to experience a range of "feelings" at her shows, including "heartbreak." "... Fortunately for me, I can use it for my art," she said. Anderson, who performed a song "about love and loss" on a radio show around the same time, once told InStyle: "It's always difficult to be a traveling musician and still keep things together. Understanding is definitely a huge factor." Miranda and Anderson started dating in 2015 after Miranda split from Blake Shelton.

RELATED: Country music's most eligible bachelors