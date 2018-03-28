Duchess Kate and Prince William's sweetest family moments

Duchess Kate and Prince William are due to welcome their third bundle of joy in April 2018. In honor of the newest royal's impending arrival, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the amazing family moments they've shared publicly over the years... beginning with this perfect family photo released on Dec. 18, 2017. Will and Kate (who was unbelievably in her second trimester in this pic) looked like two proud parents behind their kiddos, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. They chose this fantastic shot for their annual Christmas card. Keep reading for more picture-perfect moments...

RELATED: Duchess Kate's maternity style with pregnancy No. 3