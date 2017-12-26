Ask and you shall receive!

While in attendance for Christmas at Sandringham on Dec. 25, Prince William revealed that there was "great excitement" in the royal household when Prince George received just the holiday gift that he had asked for, a toy car, according to the Mirror.

Ja/Getty Images/REX/Shutterstock

Back in November, Prince William delivered his son Prince George's Christmas list directly to Santa himself while in Finland.

After circling the option for nice over naughty, the 4-year-old tot penciled in, "police car," as his simple Christmas request.

He modestly only filled out one of the five empty lines for gifts before signing his name on the North-Pole official doc.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

A Floria police department got wind of the tiny Prince's request and was kind enough to ship his exact wish, a custom toy police car, all the way across the pond.

"Just so happens that the Ocala Police Department has our very own Hot Wheels car with Ocala PD all over it," Meghan Shay, a rep for the team told WCJB. "And, we though it be really neat for Prince George to have something from the United States to play with."

Attached with the gift was a sweet note that read: "We were told by Santa that you wanted a police car for Christmas. Our officers in Ocala, Florida in the United States would like you to have this special edition Hot Wheels. Enjoy!"

Based on Prince William's remarks, it's safe to say that Prince George is one happy Christmas camper.