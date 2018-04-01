Celebs celebrate Easter 2018
Easter Sunday meant parties, brunches, and plenty of bunnies to celebs from Kylie Jenner to Sarah Jessica Parker on Sunday, April 1, 2018. In a series of Snapchat pics from her epic Easter party, Kylie showed off tables decorated in pastel pink, yellow and blue, kids playing on a bouncy house slide tables full of sweet treats. Keep reading to see what your other favorite celebs did in honor of the holiday ...
RELATED: Kylie Jenner apparently has four nannies, plus more celeb news
Easter Sunday meant parties, brunches, and plenty of bunnies to celebs from Kylie Jenner to Sarah Jessica Parker on Sunday, April 1, 2018. In a series of Snapchat pics from her epic Easter party, Kylie showed off tables decorated in pastel pink, yellow and blue, kids playing on a bouncy house slide tables full of sweet treats. Keep reading to see what your other favorite celebs did in honor of the holiday ...
RELATED: Kylie Jenner apparently has four nannies, plus more celeb news