Kylie Jenner reportedly has four nannies, plus more news

Kylie Jenner reportedly has a slew of nannies for Stormi

Rumors suggesting Kylie Jenner would forgo hiring a nanny for her daughter, Stormi Webster, turned out to be a bit off-base after Us Weekly reported she'd hired a nurse for the baby. Five weeks later, it seems one nurse wasn't cutting it. "Kylie has a team of four nannies now," a source close to Kylie tells Life&Style. "They've all been thoroughly vetted, and she keeps them on rotation," says the insider, adding that the new mom "really loves having all the help she can get." Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, and Stormi's dad, Travis Scott have reportedly been helping out with child care, but as Kris told the tab last week, "it's overwhelming" to become a mother at age 20. Said the source: "As a first-time mom, there are a lot of things she's unsure about. She wants to make sure Stormi has the best care possible."

