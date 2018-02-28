Mariah Carey and her nemesis Nicki Minaj are under the same roof again ... well, kind of.

Omar Vega/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

According to a new report, Mariah is renting a lavish 10,337 square foot mansion in Beverly Hills, California. And that home was also once rented by Nicki.

To say the two women don't get along would be an understatement, as evidenced by their epic feuds on "American Idol."

AP

"It was the most abusive experience," Mariah once said of her "Idol" experience. TMZ said that Nicki once threatened to kill the "Hero" singer. In an interview with Billboard magazine after the "Idol" stint, Mariah said, "I thought it was going to be a three-person panel... but it wasn't that. It was like going to work every day in Hell with Satan."

Mariah's new home, though, is anything but hell, as it features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a view that overlooks Los Angeles. The house also includes a grand staircase, swimming pool and roof terrace.

According to the Daily Mail, Mariah is plopping down a cool $35,000 a month for the pad.

The property is owned by a Saudi royal.

Mariah better hope that Nicki's vibes don't still live within the walls.