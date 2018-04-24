"Duck Dynasty" star Korie Robertson knew that Willie Robertson was the one for her when she was in elementary school.

When you know, you know.

The reality TV star and mother of six paid tribute to her husband on Instagram this week to celebrate his birthday. In her message, she revealed that it was love at first sight for her.

"I first laid eyes on @realwilliebosshog in 3rd grade at summer camp and fell instantly in love," she wrote, adding that she was a sucker for his dimples. "Today he turns 46, my how time flies! Many things have changed...we've grown together, have an amazing family, had successes and failures, good times and bad, lived many of our dreams."

In her loved-up message, she even shared many images of Willie without that infamous beard!

No longer a preteen, Korie continues to crush on her now-husband of 26 years.

"That funny, thoughtful, passionate kid is still right there under that beard," she wrote. "Still loving you, Willie, forever and always. Looking forward to at least 46 more birthdays with you! #happybirthday #willieandkorie."

The duo has spoken about their young love before. In a 2013 interview with AskMen, Willie said he made the move on his future wife at summer camp.

"We were on a hike and I asked her to hold hands," he said. "We went to different schools -- I was in public and she was in private -- but we'd see each other in the Christian youth group during the year."

The couple got marriage a year after high school, but Willie said he's never regretted getting married so young.

"That way you don't have all the baggage," he said. "All our memories are together. Everything we have, we built together."