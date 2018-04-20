Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman's marriage in the 90s only lasted a year, but he would be more than willing to give it another go with her.

"If the opportunity were to pop up today, and if I saw Carmen, I would probably ask her to marry me again," he told Page Six. "I have been debating about that the last couple years. I would ask her to marry me again."

WireImage

The opportunity may actually come again.

"I bump into her every once in a while. We don't really talk about our past marriage, just everyday things," he said. "We have a real relationship… I have that special bond with her."

The made-for-tabloids couple married in 1998 and split in 1999.

Carmen has opened up about the relationship in the past, too, telling Oprah Winfrey in 2014, "Our relationship was very passionate. When it was good, it was amazing. And when it was bad, it was the worst."

Rex USA

The couple certainly pushed the boundaries when they were together. The former NBA star said they once even had sex in the Chicago Bulls locker room.

"People couldn't understand why I loved him," she told Oprah, "because he had a reputation for being a bad boy… What I saw in the beginning was this gentle giant that was in a lot of pain. So in a way we understood each other."

Still, she realized fairly quickly that the marriage was a mistake.

"It happened so fast," she said. "It was so spontaneous, and I remember right after, 'Oh god, what did we do?'"