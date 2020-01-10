Meghan McCain skips 'The View' amid reports of major falling out with hosts, plus more news

Why did Meghan McCain skip 'The View' this week?

Meghan McCain was expected to appear on "The View" as usual on Thursday, Jan. 9, but "stayed home for a personal matter," Page Six reported, quoting a "source close to" the controversial TV personality. She was absent again on Friday, but was apparently expected to take a personal day that day. Little was made of the change on the show, with Whoopi Goldberg saying only, "Meghan's out today. She'll be back on Monday." And an emotional Instagram post about her late father, John McCain, on Thursday suggested Meghan's "personal reason" may have had to do with her ongoing grief. Page Six, however, was quick to point to its recent report claiming Meghan's relationships with "The View" hosts has been going downhill.Insiders told the tab this week Meghan and her close friend, Abby Huntsman, haven't been speaking to one another for the past month or so, though one source acknowledged, "They're not as close as they once were, but there's no hatred between them." As of Friday, ABC had not commented on the matter.

