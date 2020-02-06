Joe Gorga finally came clean to sister Teresa Giudice about how he feels about her marriage and her estranged husband.

Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images

On the Feb. 5 episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Gorga confessed that he thought his sister should move on from her marriage to Joe Giudice, who at the time the episode was filmed was still in an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facility in America following a three-year prison term. In October, Giudice was allowed to travel to his native Italy to await the final ruling in his deportation appeal, and in December, he and Teresa announced their separation after 20 years of marriage.

After some discussion with Teresa on the episode, Gorga told her, as reported by TooFab, "You wanna know the truth? I never really thought you guys had a good relationship. I just didn't see him treating you the way you should've been treated."

Teresa was clearly irked and hit back, "Thanks for telling me now." Her brother explained that he wasn't going to get involved in her marriage before but that circumstances had clearly changed. "I'm just telling you now because you're in this situation," he said. "You gotta get happy in life, you know what I mean? I don't know what you're doing." Teresa admitted she didn't know either.

Jeff Daly/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Gorga continued his criticism of his brother-in-law in a confessional segment. "Joe's always gonna be arrogant," he said. "He's rough, he's tough. He doesn't know how to open up and be a man. You know what a man is? When he can look at you and say, 'I love you. You're amazing. You're beautiful.' That's a f---ing man."

Teresa and Gorga's discussion began when she filled her brother in on her latest visit to see her husband in ICE detention. "I'm so f---ing drained. Like, today, Joe said the craziest s--- today. I can't," she said, as reported by TooFab. "He said to me, 'I just want you to know I feel nothing for you.' He told me, he's like, 'Go find somebody else. I won't even be mad.'"

Giudice previously told his wife, as seen on an earlier episode of "RHONJ," that he didn't wanted to marry her back in 1999 and that other men wouldn't want her now because she has too much baggage. Gorga asked his sister, "If he's saying all these negative things to you, why don't you just move on in your life?" adding, "No, I'm serious," and pointing out that Teresa and Joe Giudice's eldest daughter, Gia, "just said, 'I don't care if you guys are together."

Teresa -- who spent most of 2015 in prison after she and her husband admitted they were guilty of federal financial fraud charges -- speculated that Gia said that "Maybe 'cause she feels it. Like, we bicker. And I don't want the kids to live through that, you know? I don't know."

That's when her brother told her what he's really felt about his brother-in-law all these years.