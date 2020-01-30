Lucy Hale is single and loving it … but that wasn't always the case.

Now 30, the former "Pretty Little Liars" actress is happy with how her love life has evolved, she told Cosmopolitan for its March 2020 issue.

"When I was younger, I was constantly wanting to be with or date someone because I was so deathly afraid of being single or by myself," she said. "Now, I'm at the point where if I meet someone they better really elevate my life, because I love being single."

Part of the reason she's fine with her relationship status is because of the guys she's interested in.

"I used to be really drawn to, like, damaged people who had been through some s---" she shared. "Now, I'm like, You can be nice but not boring. Nice but not a dud."

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Still, she's open to dating, and even uses a dating app, but she refused to say which one.

"John Mayer is on there," she said of the secret app she uses. "And I pressed yes for him, but I don't think he pressed yes for me."

While John has a well-documented dating history, Lucy said that doesn't bother her.

"I'm so drawn to musical talent," she noted, "I don't care."

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Make no mistake about it, Lucy, who stars in the upcoming "Riverdale" spin-off "Katy Keene," is an independent woman, and is completely okay with treating herself.

"Okay, so I've wanted that Cartier Love bracelet for a long time," she said. "But I was like, Oh, I need to wait for someone to buy it for me. Now, my friends are like, 'No, you buy it yourself.'"