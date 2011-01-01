Shania Twain is starting off the new year as a newlywed!

The singer, 45, wed Frederic Thiebaud, 40, on New Year's Day in Puerto Rico, her rep confirms to UsMagazine.com. "They were married at sunset in Rincon, Puerto Rico, in front of 40 of their closest family and friends."

Us Weekly first broke the news of her engagement in December. Twain, who began dating Thiebaud in 2009, split from her husband, Robert "Mutt" Lange in May 2008 after he had an affair with her longtime best friend, Thiebaud's ex-wife, Marie Anne, who also managed the couple's chateau in Switzerland. In the wake of the betrayal, Twain and Frederic leaned on one another, and a romance developed.

