Tyler Cameron responds to claims he's the father of Gigi Hadid's child, plus more news

Tyler Cameron weighs in on claims he's the father of Gigi Hadid's baby

Tyler Cameron would like to move on with his life, please. The former "Bachelorette" contestant -- and rumored ex of Gigi Hadid -- had to chastise some of his Instagram followers on Wednesday, April 29, when he noticed at least one comment on his Instagram Live feed suggesting he's the father of Gigi Hadid's (rumored) baby-to-be. "Congrats on becoming the father. Gigi is preg," one user wrote, according to E! News. "Y'all are wrong in the comments," Tyler replied. "Y'all are terrible." TMZ and ET reported this week that Gigi and her on-again beau Zayn Mailk are expecting their first child together, with TMZ claiming they're having a girl. The couple has not commented publicly on the matter either way. Tyler and Gigi sparked romance rumors last summer when the two were spotted out together on multiple nights.

