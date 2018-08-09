Natalie Wood's sister reveals new confession about Robert Wagner, plus more news

Natalie Wood refers to Robert Wagner as 'the devil' in new podcast

"Sometimes it's better to be with the devil you know, than the devil you don't." Those words, allegedly uttered by Natalie Wood to her younger sister, Lana, in reference to her relationship with her on-off love, Robert Wagner, take on a chilling meaning in the latest episode of "Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood," Dylan Howard's 12-part podcast about Natalie's life -- and possible murder. In Chapter 5 of the podcast, Lana describes how Natalie reintroduced Robert to the family long after the two had divorced. When Natalie brought Robert back into her life, Lana recalls, the family was "shocked." "I pulled her aside and I said, 'What are you doing? Why are you doing this?'" Lana says on the podcast (via Us Weekly). Lana has previously said she believes Robert was responsible for Natalie's death. The new episode also delves into a memoir by Natalie that's never seen the light of day until now. "We had broken up, gotten older. R.J. remarried," she writes of Robert in the book. "The external trappings of our lives changed. But I believe that those changes don't in any real sense, make you a different person and to deny the validity of my feelings about someone a long time ago would be for me, to deny that I existed."

