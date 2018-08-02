Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is not off the hook in regards to a rape claim that was made against him late last year.

TMZ reported that the case is on the desk of the Los Angeles District Attorney, and the office is now considering filing charges.

Debby Wong/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Nick has denied that he ever raped the woman, saying their sexual encounters were always consensual.

The woman, former DREAM singer Melissa Schuman, claimed that Nick raped her in 2002 when she was 18 and he was 22. According to TMZ, she alleges that Nick forced her into a bathroom and forced oral sex on her, and then he made her reciprocate. She also claims that Nick forced her to have sexual intercourse with him in a bedroom.

In November 2017, after Melissa first made the claims, Nick said in statement, "I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman's accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally."

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for CMT

The Backstreet Boy added, "This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm."