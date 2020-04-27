ICYMI: Biggest music news of April 2020

Drake publicly shares photos of son Adonis for first time

What a cutie! Rap icon Drake finally publicly shared photos of his 2-year-old son, Adonis, on March 30, and the reveal blew up in the media in early April. The rapper posted a series of pics of his blonde, blue-eyed tot as well as the toddler's mother, Sophie Brussaux, on Instagram. The rapper captioned the cute series, "What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy." Sophie quietly gave birth to Adonis in October 2017 following a brief romance with Drake. Rapper Pusha T famously revealed the child's existence during a feud with Drake the following year. The Canadian music star then confirmed it was true, telling LeBron James in 2018, "[Sophie and I] have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I'm just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he's a beautiful boy."

