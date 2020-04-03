ICYMI: The week in music news for March 29-April 4, 2020

Ellis Marsalis Jr., legendary jazz musician, teacher and patriarch, dies at age 85 of coronavirus complications

Sad news for jazz fans. On April 1, legendary jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. passed away at 85 due to complications of coronavirus. One of Ellis's sons, Branford Marsalis, released a statement revealing the news, saying, "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Ellis Marsalis Jr. My dad was a giant of a musician and teacher, but an even greater father. He poured everything he had into making us the best of what we could be." New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell added, "Ellis Marsalis was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz."

