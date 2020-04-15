A guide to everyone participating in 'One World: Together at Home'

In honor of Global Citizen and the World Health Organization's "One World: Together At Home" virtual benefit concert on April 18, 2020, Wonderwall.com is taking a closer look at the star-studded roster of celebrities who will be appearing to raise money to support frontline healthcare workers and the WHO amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic... starting with the event's curator, Lady Gaga. Since dropping her Grammy-winning debut studio album, "The Fame," in 2008 and sophomore effort, 2011's Grammy-winning "Born This Way," gaga -- who's won 11 Grammys -- has continued to establish herself a serious and respected force in the entertainment industry. She's also widely known for being an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ rights and a fierce advocate for mental health support -- she created the nonprofit Born This Way Foundation as a means of empowering young people and raising awareness around mental and emotional health. In 2015, Gaga took her talents -- which include acting -- to TV on "American Horror Story: Hotel," for which she earned a Golden Globe Award. Three years later in 2018, she starred in the acclaimed musical drama "A Star Is Born" alongside Bradley Cooper. Her song "Shallow" from the movie earned her an Oscar, two Grammys, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award in 2019. Her sixth studio album, "Chromatica," is slated for release sometime in 2020. Since late 2019, Gaga has been romantically linked to tech mogul Michael Polansky. Keep reading for more on the stars who are participating...

RELATED: Famous people who've tested positive for COVID-19