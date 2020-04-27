ICYMI: The biggest celebrity love life stories of April 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in April 2020, starting with this confusing couple... In early March, there were reports that Julianne Hough and her husband of two years, Brooks Laich, were "totally fine" after working through "a rough patch" in their marriage. Then in mid-April, it became clear that the duo were quarantining separately amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the singer-actress passing time at their home in Los Angeles while the former hockey star does "a mass cleaning" of their 10-acre property in Idaho. (On April 15, People magazine reported that, according to a source, they're "still together" but just "like to do their own thing." Said the source, "Their marriage is not perfect, but they continue to work on it. They speak all the time. Brooks is coming back to L.A. once the stay-home order is lifted.") On April 16 -- as their unique arrangement raised questions about the status of their marriage -- Julianne stepped out with handsome "The Chronicles of Narnia" actor Ben Barnes (see photos here), indicating that they're in quarantine together. (The duo, who were photographed together in 2016, have reportedly been friends for years.) The following day, Us Weekly reported that, according to a source, Julianne and Brooks "are not doing well." But publicly, they both put positive spins on their arrangement: On the April 21 episode of his "How Men Think" podcast, Brooks said that he's "been good with the isolation" in Idaho and would "probably be a little more antsy" if it weren't for his dog. He also mentioned that he misses "the friendships and companionships where you do get to hug somebody and be in the same room" ... but noticeably failed to mention whether or not he misses his wife. (When he took to Instagram to promote the podcast by sharing a photo of himself sporting bushy facial hair, the former "Dancing With the Stars" pro responded with a flirty comment: "That beard though," she wrote along with the heart-eyes emoji.) Then during an April 22 Instagram Live, Julianne said that she and her husband are "kind of doing our separate things right now." She called it "a magical time" and noted that she doesn't feel lonely. Curiouser and curiouser! Now keep reading for more celeb love life updates you might have missed...

