Michael Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, is defending her husband after fans say he exhibited abusive behavior in a recent Instagram Live video.

Phillip Chin / Getty Images

Affinity Magazine posted a snippet from the video in question. In it, the crooner seems to elbow Luisana after she talks over him. After she quickly apologizes, Michael seems to grab her arm and pull her in close. Many fans felt that this, too, was an aggressive act.

Following the video, Luisana was forced to issue a statement... twice.

"It's incredible how some people are!! While we are in the middle of a pandemic, and living our lives under quarantine, angst, fear, loneliness, and uncertainty of all kinds!," she wrote in Spanish on Instagram on Monday, as translated by Hola!. "[I] come out every day with my husband to try to do [Instagram] lives to bring some happiness, entertainment, longing, and we have to put up with, hear and see what people with ill intentions are posting without knowing anything about our family and after all the pain that we have experienced, I want you all to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is and that I would chose him again a thousand times over!"

She continued, "Without anymore to say and doing what I believe is correct when someone comes after my family, and leave the consequences to God! The world needs more now than ever 'love, faith, values, unity and solidarity' NOT these kind of people."

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Fans, however, weren't satisfied with her statement and dug up old videos to imply that the singer has been aggressive to her in the past. In March 23, he told Luisana "you're so dead to me" after she was late for an Instagram Live video.

"Honestly, I can't wait till you get to see the divorce on this," he said. "Cause honestly, I'm telling you right now, if you think this is an act, it's not an act. My God."

While fans continued to pry into their marriage, Luisana issued a second statement to thank the social media world for its concern, but she assured her followers that she was fine and not in a dangerous situation.

"It's very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and that I am lucky not to suffer. But it is important to pay attention to be able to help women that are going through it," Luisana said in the video while Michael appeared to hold her hand next to her.

Michael has yet to publicly address the video.