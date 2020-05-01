Kylie Jenner reveals someone 'close to home' tested positive for COVID-19, plus more news

Kylie Jenner gets emotional as COVID-19 hits close to home

Despite the Kardashian-Jenner family's dutiful social distancing efforts, Kylie Jenner found herself shaken recently when she learned someone in her inner circle contracted the coronavirus. "It's just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive," a teary-eyed Kylie says in a teaser for the end of Season 18 of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." She doesn't reveal who has COVID-19 in the clip, but Page Six reports Kris Jenner was tested after being exposed to someone who had the disease; the momager's test was negative. Kylie, meanwhile, seems to be in quarantine with her daughter Stormi and her (maybe) ex, Travis Scott, who Kylie gushed about in a loving Instagram post this week. "KUWTK" is now on a quarantine hiatus until September. But as executive producer Farnaz Farjam told BuzzFeed last week, the cast members have been filming themselves, as Kylie appeared to be doing when she opened up about being scared someone close to her has the illness. The rest of the teaser showed more self-taped video snippets of the family as with the new realities of the pandemic -- one of which could be a reconciliation between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. At one point in the clip, Scott Disick asks during a video conference call if Khloe Kardashian has "slept with Tristan yet" while in quarantine. Kim Kardashian West responds, "100 percent."

